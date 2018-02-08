The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

014: The Seven Transformations - Unveiling Fate's Whisper: Curiosity and the Purpose of Life
014: The Seven Transformations - Unveiling Fate's Whisper: Curiosity and the Purpose of Life

Tudor Alexander
Feb 08, 2018

As children we approach the world with wonder and curiosity, giving us access to a life of joy and creativity. This episode continues on the previous one about the Purpose of Life, examining curiosity as a mechanism to self-discovery and also what obstacles are in the way of our curiosity as it grows and manifests into our destiny. 

