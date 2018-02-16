The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

017: The Seven Transformations - De-Mystifying the Mystical 6 - Spirituality
Feb 16, 2018

In this episode we examine the foundation of spiritual thinking and awareness, and how to bring it into your daily life simply and naturally. Part of a series of episodes designed to "de-mystify" words that have been put on a pedestal and alienated from daily experience, spirituality is one of the most important aspects of living a transformed life you love and so in this episode we look to rediscover it's primary role in our quest for self-improvement. 

