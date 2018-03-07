The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
019: The Seven Transformations - My 3 Recent Lessons on Creating a Life You Love
Mar 07, 2018

In this episode I also share about my life lessons from the competitions I attended in California and Vegas, and outline three major ones that are critical to creating a life you love: (1) evaluate your "why" for doing what you are doing regularly and make sure it is out of love, (2) change your relationship to results and (3) keep consistently motivated through your desire to quit. These lessons are something that I've experienced and reflected on several times from my journeys in competition but they are relatable regardless of your walk of life. 

