021: Dance Your Way Through Life - 5 Pillars of Good Leadership

In this episode I discuss five critical components to good leadership that I learned from my life in dancing - energy, timing, listening, cooperation and non-obvious power. It was inspired by a conversation I had with my dance partner shortly after making the final in our category at a recent competition in Vegas.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
