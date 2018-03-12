The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
021: Dance Your Way Through Life - 5 Pillars of Good Leadership
Tudor Alexander
Mar 12, 2018

In this episode I discuss five critical components to good leadership that I learned from my life in dancing - energy, timing, listening, cooperation and non-obvious power. It was inspired by a conversation I had with my dance partner shortly after making the final in our category at a recent competition in Vegas.

