023: The Seven Transformations - Transformation Exercise: What's Your Slogan?
023: The Seven Transformations - Transformation Exercise: What's Your Slogan?

Mar 19, 2018

What's your life slogan? Believe it or not you already have one, or maybe four. This a neat idea that came to me as a powerful exercise to help you create a life you love through the words you use every day. Your language is powerful, use it wisely!

