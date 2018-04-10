029: The Seven Transformations - What does Transformation mean to YOU?

What does the word "transformation" mean to you? In this episode I discuss seven distinct features I have discovered through my experiences in teaching and being a professional athlete, as well as the last 30+ interviews I have had with people discussing transformation in their lives. Audience participation is requested! Send me your thoughts on the topic and I'll include you in the next episode!
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
