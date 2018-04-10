The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

029: The Seven Transformations - What does Transformation mean to YOU?
Apr 10, 2018

What does the word "transformation" mean to you? In this episode I discuss seven distinct features I have discovered through my experiences in teaching and being a professional athlete, as well as the last 30+ interviews I have had with people discussing transformation in their lives. Audience participation is requested! Send me your thoughts on the topic and I'll include you in the next episode!

