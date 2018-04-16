The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
031: The Seven Transformations - Who's Day is It?
0:00
-25:00

031: The Seven Transformations - Who's Day is It?

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Apr 16, 2018

Who's day is it today? Is it truly yours? Time is the most valuable resource, and when it's gone it's gone for good. Your attention is the source that creates everything - from the beautiful things in your life to the biggest problems. Where attention goes, something grows. How are you using your attention, or better yet - what is using your attention for you? What does "seizing the day" really mean and what do you need to be mindful of to do it all the time? 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture