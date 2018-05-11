The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

038: What is Transformation? Interview with Entrepreneur & Founder of Razor Emporium Matt Pisarcik
Tudor Alexander
May 11, 2018

Interview with one of my best friends, Matt, on the topic of transformation in his everyday life and work as leader of his company. In this episode we examine what transformation means to him and how it plays out in his career, daily life and actions with the people around him.

