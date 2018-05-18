The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

040: The Seven Transformations - VGA Power: Vision, Goals, Action!
May 18, 2018

In this episode I discuss one of my favorite, simple structures for creating a life you love - VGA: Vision, Goals, Actions. It is a way to distinguish and categorize the different parts to a plan for literally anything and I find it incredibly useful with myself and with my clients. Learn how to utilize it in your life for anything from love to business to creative projects and watch yourself manifest your dreams. 

