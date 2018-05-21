The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
041: The Seven Transformations & Spiritual Plumbing - A Beginner's Guide
Tudor Alexander
May 21, 2018

In this episode I discuss my concept of "Spiritual Plumbing" in the Seven Transformations - a system of identifying the situations and decisions that rob us of power and how to intuitively navigate toward a solution using energy principles and training our Awareness and Vulnerability. 

