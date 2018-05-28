The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

043: The Healing Power of Music - Musical Thoughts: A Journey Through Improvisation
Tudor Alexander
May 28, 2018

Celebrating the release of my new piano album, Musical Thoughts: A Journey Through Improvisation and the completion of 20 years of a musical journey. Album is currently available on Bandcamp and music will be available soon for streaming on all major platforms like iTunes, Spotify, etc. 

