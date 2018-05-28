Celebrating the release of my new piano album, Musical Thoughts: A Journey Through Improvisation and the completion of 20 years of a musical journey. Album is currently available on Bandcamp and music will be available soon for streaming on all major platforms like iTunes, Spotify, etc.
043: The Healing Power of Music - Musical Thoughts: A Journey Through Improvisation
May 28, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes