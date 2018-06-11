In this episode I introduce my concept of #Spiritual plumbing as a simple, intuitive structure for #personaldevelopment and #transformation. We discuss what major life areas you can lose #power in and how to become aware of your limiting beliefs.
047: Empower Yourself Through Spiritual Plumbing - Domains, Obstacles and Limiting Beliefs
Jun 11, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
