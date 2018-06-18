The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

049: Spiritual Plumbing - 3 Layers of Truth and the Dimensions of Existence
Jun 18, 2018

In this #episode we continue the conversation about my concept of "#Spiritual Plumbing" by exploring two fundamental #tools involved in the process of navigating disempowering situations back to #power - one of them deals with the relativity of #truth and the other our #actions and their consequent impact on reality. 

