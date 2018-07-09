This #episode covers a recent #workshop I created that incorporates my views on teaching and #competing in ballroom #dancing into daily #life. I discuss various movement #concepts and how they can help you "Dance Your Way Throuhg Life."
055: Dance Your Way Through Life - Momentum, Alignment, Movement, Dynamics, Steps
Jul 09, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
