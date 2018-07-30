The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

061: The Seven Transformations - Fun vs Rewarding
Tudor Alexander
Jul 30, 2018

In this #episode I discuss the difference between #fun and #rewarding and what it means for your life, as well as why it's a good thing when you find yourself questioning what you are doing because it is not "fun" anymore.

