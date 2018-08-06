The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
063: Dance Your Way Through Life - A Paper Exercise: Stress, the Mind, Resistance and Momentum
0:00
-28:40

063: Dance Your Way Through Life - A Paper Exercise: Stress, the Mind, Resistance and Momentum

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Aug 06, 2018

In this #episode I share a few #insights about the interplay between the #mind and #body, particularly in creating unwanted Momentum and Resistance through stress, mismatching and internal chatting. The mind is a powerful tool and it can either work for you or against you!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture