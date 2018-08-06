In this #episode I share a few #insights about the interplay between the #mind and #body, particularly in creating unwanted Momentum and Resistance through stress, mismatching and internal chatting. The mind is a powerful tool and it can either work for you or against you!
063: Dance Your Way Through Life - A Paper Exercise: Stress, the Mind, Resistance and Momentum
Aug 06, 2018
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
