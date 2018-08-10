The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

064: What is Transformation? Interview with Registered Dietitian and Owner of A Taste of Health, LLC Ricci Hotz MS RDN
064: What is Transformation? Interview with Registered Dietitian and Owner of A Taste of Health, LLC Ricci Hotz MS RDN

Aug 10, 2018

New #interview with Registered Dietitian Ricci Hotz on the topic of #transformation in her everyday life. In this #episode we examine what transformation means to her and how it plays out in her #career, daily life and actions in the arena of #health and #nutrition.

