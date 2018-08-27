069: The Seven Transformations - The Nature of Healing

In this #episode I reflect on a lecture I attended from Deepak Chopra on #healing, both physical and #spiritual. Healing is something natural, and through it we can discover our true gifts that we are meant to share in this life with others.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes