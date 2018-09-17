The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

075: The Seven Transformations - Tests vs. Punishment
Sep 17, 2018

In this episode I discuss the idea of seeing the things that happen to you as #tests rather than as punishments. What is available when we can get out of the victim #mentality that we are being punished by our circumstances?

