The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
076: What is Transformation? Interview with Photographer Cathy Marshall
0:00
-39:16

076: What is Transformation? Interview with Photographer Cathy Marshall

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Sep 21, 2018

New #interview with Photographer Cathy Marshall on the topic of #transformation in her everyday life. In this #episode we examine what transformation means to her and how it plays out in her #career, daily life and actions.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture