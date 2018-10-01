The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

079: The Seven Transformations - Create Successfully with Quality, Value & Attention
Oct 01, 2018

In this #episode I discuss my thoughts on #creating and what a "QVA" analysis is to look at your product, business, relationships or whatever else you're creating.

