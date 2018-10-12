The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
082: Create a Life You Love - Interview with Human Centered Intrapreneur Diba Salimi
0:00
-47:17

082: Create a Life You Love - Interview with Human Centered Intrapreneur Diba Salimi

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Oct 12, 2018

New #interview with Human Centered Intrapreneur Diba Salimi on how she is #creating a life she loves! In this episode I ask Diba a variety of questions about her #successes and #challenges on the path toward a life lived full out pursuing her #passions.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture