116: What is Transformation? Interview with Touring Musician and Songwriting Mentor Marya Stark
May 03, 2019

In this interview I speak with one of my old friends, Marya, about her life as a musician, music therapist and coach for women finding their voice through storytelling and song. We look at Marya's life and the major transformative events that shaped her path as well as what's on the horizon. 

