120: Decisions & The Value of Commitment

When you commit to a goal, a person, an outcome of any kind – ask yourself what are you building for later? Your thoughts determine your actions which, over time, become your habits. As you practice these habits, you cement them into your character through experience and emotion. This is important because what it really means is that, if you want to control your life as a whole, you’ve got to look to your actions and what you can do TODAY. Everything ripples outward and, if you focus on the cause of those ripples, you will become the master of your life.