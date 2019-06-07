121: Communication, Partnership & The 3 Keys for Success

Relationships are an integral part of life. How we communicate and work within those relationships, then, is a key factor of our happiness and success. Learn to distinguish between what demands your commitment by evaluating three key factors: (1) look within and find your why, your values and reason why you do what you do and see who aligns accordingly (2) articulate clearly that why and the rules that will help it come into being through agreements and (3) remain effective by doing what you said you would do and inspiring others to do the same.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
