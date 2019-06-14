122: Sharing Your Goals & The Power of Language

Our words really do have the power to create reality, but that power is only fulfilled if we demonstrate integrity with our actions. Integrity here doesn’t mean moral integrity, but rather an alignment between what we say and what we do. When we exercise this kind of integrity and live by it, sharing what we are up to in the world benefits us by bringing life to our dreams in the minds and hearts of others, as well as giving them the opportunity to share in our excitement.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes