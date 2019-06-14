The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

122: Sharing Your Goals & The Power of Language
Jun 14, 2019

Our words really do have the power to create reality, but that power is only fulfilled if we demonstrate integrity with our actions. Integrity here doesn’t mean moral integrity, but rather an alignment between what we say and what we do. When we exercise this kind of integrity and live by it, sharing what we are up to in the world benefits us by bringing life to our dreams in the minds and hearts of others, as well as giving them the opportunity to share in our excitement.

