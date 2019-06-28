124: Health & Healing with Dr. Noel Pense

Our health is the foundation for everything that we want in life. Without good health we lack the proper energy to not only do what we want to do, but to enjoy all of the beauty that life has to offer. In addition to common sense good health practices like eating a healthy diet, staying active, and minimizing toxins such as tobacco or alcohol, Dr. Noel recommends regularly doing what you love, resting for a short period of time each day, and reducing your exposure to physical and psychological stressors. The body is an amazing machine that is designed to heal, all we have to do is support it through our own continued and mindful efforts.
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
