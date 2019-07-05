125: Finding Stillness with Meditation Coach Joey Bellus

The regular practice of Stillness is an invaluable habit in our modern, progress-oriented lives. Besides its impact on physical, mental and spiritual health, Stillness is also important as a practice to maintain performance, connect to Gratitude, discover important messages and experience life. It is the space between the notes of life's music and, to find it, Joey recommends simply closing your eyes, taking 6 deep breaths and sitting still for 5 minutes at least once per day. You can also journal about your experience and discover what Stillness has to say to you.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes