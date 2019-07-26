128: Making a Reverse Gratitude List

Today we are privileged to live in the wealthiest and safest time that humanity has experienced. Unfortunately, this is not the case universally across the globe, but for those of who do have the blessing of these comforts it is easy to develop luxury problems – that is, problems that we have the luxury of having. By taking a moment to remind ourselves and list out what we are lucky NOT to have alongside what we also do, we can fortify our mind against entitlement, complaining and, ultimately, a loss of our ability to appreciate. The lesson? Count your blessings – both those you have and those you are lucky not to have.