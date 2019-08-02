129: Racing to the Top with Bradley Miller

In life, as the saying goes, there are no shortcuts to any places worth going. Indeed, we can learn new techniques and strategies to become better at what we do, but in the end there is no substitution for the plain and simple consistent effort and failure required to get to the top. Our relationship to failure, then, and what we can take from it to empower ourselves is the key and, the next time you look at someone successful - remember that they were just willing to fail more than everyone else.