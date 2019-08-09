130: The Power of Fasting

In our consumption based modern lifestyle, we run a great danger of becoming desensitized to the very things we want and enjoy because of their ease of availability. For thousands of years mankind has utilized the Power of Fasting to place a space between pleasures so that appetite and, more importantly, appreciation can develop. Without fasting we have no discipline, no sensitivity and no ability to discover the extraordinary hidden in plain sight. Employ then this powerful tool, whether it is a financial fast, food fast, media fast or a fast from people, on a regular basis to not only re-discover yourself but to re-claim your desire.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
