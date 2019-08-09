The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
130: The Power of Fasting
0:00
-37:18

130: The Power of Fasting

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Aug 09, 2019

In our consumption based modern lifestyle, we run a great danger of becoming desensitized to the very things we want and enjoy because of their ease of availability. For thousands of years mankind has utilized the Power of Fasting to place a space between pleasures so that appetite and, more importantly, appreciation can develop. Without fasting we have no discipline, no sensitivity and no ability to discover the extraordinary hidden in plain sight. Employ then this powerful tool, whether it is a financial fast, food fast, media fast or a fast from people, on a regular basis to not only re-discover yourself but to re-claim your desire.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture