131: Healing Abuse with Jacke Wilson
131: Healing Abuse with Jacke Wilson

Aug 16, 2019

Domestic Violence and Abuse are not something comfortable to talk about - but they're actually a bigger problem then most people think.

In this exclusive interview with author, speaker and women's empowerment coach Jacke Wilson, we discuss the different kinds of abuse, how to recognize an abusive pattern, why we stay in abusive relationships and how you can get out and begin to create change in your life.

It's an absolutely awesome conversation and I encourage you to share it with anyone in your life that is struggling with abuse or to heal from it.

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC
