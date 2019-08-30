133: The Importance of Gratitude

The journey of life is half effort and striving against circumstances to obtain what we want, and the other half enjoying what we already have each step of the way. To hold these two perspectives in balance is to dance your way through life and, to ultimately avoid the Biggest Trap which is success without fulfillment. A daily gratitude practice, then, is not just something useful but really necessary for the progressive realization of our biggest dreams because it keeps us grounded, refreshed and seeing clearly through all of life’s changes.
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
