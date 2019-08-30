The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

133: The Importance of Gratitude
133: The Importance of Gratitude

Tudor Alexander
Aug 30, 2019

The journey of life is half effort and striving against circumstances to obtain what we want, and the other half enjoying what we already have each step of the way. To hold these two perspectives in balance is to dance your way through life and, to ultimately avoid the Biggest Trap which is success without fulfillment. A daily gratitude practice, then, is not just something useful but really necessary for the progressive realization of our biggest dreams because it keeps us grounded, refreshed and seeing clearly through all of life’s changes.

