134: The 5 Steps to Forgiveness

Who do you need to forgive in your life? Have you forgiven yourself or are you living every day with the weight of your own judgments?

These are some powerful questions that I tackle, along with 5 simple but incredibly powerful strategies on how to practice Forgiveness in this exclusive new episode.

Forgiveness is one of the most difficult things to do in life, and yet it is also one of the most important for our health, our sanity and our happiness.

To forgive is not easy, it is a practice that must be repeated like anything else. It starts with realizing that negative emotions have a direct impact on our health and that by hanging on to them we literally kill ourselves over time. By practicing the 5 steps to Forgiveness and ending with Gratitude, however, we can regain our freedom and find power from the suffering that is part of life.

In the end, remember that forgiveness is not about some external act or person, but truly about you and your own freedom – it is, at its core, something we do within.