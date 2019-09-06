135: Creating a Flourishing Personal Life While Building a Business with Selina Schuh

What does "Work/Life Balance" mean to you?

How do you create a fulfilling career or business while at the same time not missing out on the little moments with family, friends and loved ones?

These are eternal questions and some of the most important if you are up to big things in life, and with my good friend and coach Selina we dive deeper into how to not only "balance" (we both don't like that word) but create a flourishing, dynamic life filled with everything that we want. Selina shares some important steps and strategies to consider and we peel back the curtain on this ever-mysterious life goal in this exclusive new interview.