137: Healing Trauma with Wesly Feuquay

What traumatic experiences have you gone through? What continues to leverage weight over your life, decisions and future?

Unfortunately, trauma is something that we all have to deal with in one form or another - whether it's from abuse or just life in general. It is the cost of being human and having emotions, and if left untreated it can control the quality of your life, your happiness and everything you want to achieve.

To move forward, to be our best selves, we have to heal the Trauma.

In this exclusive episode with one of my good friends and founder of The Psylogia Institute, Wesly, we discuss an amazing approach to trauma and healing that has profound and lasting effects (and is super simple), as well as what trauma is exactly and how we encode it into our psyche.

It's a fascinating conversation full of golden nuggets, wisdom and even a special offer from Wesly himself.