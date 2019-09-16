138: Don't Get Stuck in the "Not"

Don't get stuck in the "Not" - what's NOT happening, what they're NOT doing for you, what you're NOT getting.

Even though I blog, podcast, speak, meditate and basically try to talk about this kind of stuff every day - I still occasionally find myself in "The Swamp" of my own expectations and wanting to blame other people or situations.

In this episode, I talk about how not to get stuck in this dissonant mental environment and how, with 3 easy solutions, you can get out of it powerfully and effectively.