139: Mind to Matter with Dr. Dawson Church
Sep 20, 2019

VERY excited to share this amazing interview with Dr. Dawson Church on his new book "Mind to Matter" :D :D

This is one of the most comprehensive research-based books on how our consciousness literally shapes and creates our reality, yet it is also extremely relatable, warm and down to Earth - much like its author.

In this interview, Dr. Church and I discuss several key principles from the book like how to enter mind coherence, connect to non-local mind, the relationship between cancer, thoughts and our energy fields, how we (literally) change matter with our mind and so much more. It's truly a fascinating conversation you don't want to miss out on, so check out the full interview in the link below and let me know what you think.

