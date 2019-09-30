The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
142: Special Series - The Obstacles to Gratitude, Part 1
Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Sep 30, 2019

What Obstacles are in the way between you and happiness? In this special 4-Part series, I breakdown the top 8 Obstacles covered in my new book, "The Gratitude Map" and how each can be a positive resource for action.

In today's episode, we discuss the obstacles of "Inherent Nature" and "Preoccupation" - what are our driving fears and challenges and how do they impact our ability to be grateful, happy and fulfilled?

Listen below and find out, and let me know what your biggest takeaway is in the comments :)

