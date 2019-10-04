143: Birthday Exclusive - 5 Life Lessons & A Special Announcement!

Happy birthday!! To me that is :P

In this special episode, I reflect on the last 35 years of life and what I've learned as an entrepreneur, professional athlete and just regular person going through this magical experience of life.

I also share something VERY special (listen to find out, it won't be around forever) for anyone in the audience, so if you want to join me in this time-sensitive opportunity then listen below.

What have been your biggest lessons in life so far?

What do you plan on achieving by the end of this year, and what are you excited about in 2020?

Let me know your biggest takeaways in the comments and share this with one person who needs it today :)