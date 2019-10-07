144: Special Series - Obstacles to Gratitude, Part 2

What Obstacles are in the way between you and happiness? In this special 4-Part series, I breakdown the top 8 Obstacles covered in my new book, "The Gratitude Map" and how each can be a positive resource for action.

In today's episode, we discuss the obstacles of "Desensitization" and "Fatigue" - how has your body been burdened with overuse or overstimulation, to the point where it has dulled your experience of life?

Listen below and find out, and let me know what your biggest takeaway is in the comments :)