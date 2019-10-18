147: The Science of Gratitude

If you like science and you like Gratitude - then listen up! :D

In this episode cover some recent studies done in the field of positive psychology, pro-social spending, relationships, motivation and health.

Gratitude is not just a cute inspirational quote every so often on your daily feed, but a true skill and habit that has wide-ranging impacts on all areas of your life.

If you've ever needed proof about why "thinking happy thoughts" is good for you, listen below as I break down some important findings in key research over the last 10 years that reveals to us just how those positive thoughts make a difference.