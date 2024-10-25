The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

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15 Problems with the Circular Flat Earth Model

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Tudor Alexander
Oct 25, 2024
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The “Flat Earth Movement” has really grown in popularity in the last 20 years, but does the model of cosmology it puts forward make sense with science, observations and the bible? Or is this yet another example of the controlled counter-narrative, diverting true seekers from something much more profound and mysterious? Today we will learn many problems …

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