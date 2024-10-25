15 Problems with the Circular Flat Earth Model

The “Flat Earth Movement” has really grown in popularity in the last 20 years, but does the model of cosmology it puts forward make sense with science, observations and the bible? Or is this yet another example of the controlled counter-narrative, diverting true seekers from something much more profound and mysterious? Today we will learn many problems …
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The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.Sharing biblical truth and spiritual encouragement, as well as information on how to stay healthy in these crazy times.
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