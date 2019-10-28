150: Building A Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 1: Investing in Yourself

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we begin with a critical habit for living a fulfilling life based on appreciation - Investing in Yourself.

