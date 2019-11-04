152: Build a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 2: Do Creative Stuff

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we continue with an ever important habit for anyone's life and pursuit of fulfillment - Doing Creative Stuff!

How do you stay in action towards your passions and what was your biggest takeaway from this episode? Share below in the comments :)