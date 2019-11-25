158: Build a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 5: Pray

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we continue with an often misunderstood habit: Praying.

How and what do you pray about? If you're like most people, you're praying to "get" something and, if that's the case, you're missing the whole point.

Tune in for a mindset change around prayer (it has nothing to do with religion btw) and how to use it effectively to build a life of appreciation.