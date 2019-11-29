The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

159: 4 Ways to Conquer Unproductive Expectations
159: 4 Ways to Conquer Unproductive Expectations

Nov 29, 2019

Don't let unproductive expectations ruin what you've worked so hard to create. In today's episode, I share some of the top strategies I've personally used with myself and others to overcome my mind and return to center, creativity and happiness.

