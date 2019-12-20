The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
165: 7 Language Hacks to Transform Your Life
0:00
-29:20

165: 7 Language Hacks to Transform Your Life

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Dec 20, 2019

Language and what we make things mean is a defining factor in our success and happiness. In this episode I share 7 of the biggest breakthroughs and techniques I've learned over the last 10 years in the area of re-framing and language to handle problems and return to power.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture