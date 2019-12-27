The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

167: The 3 Types of Focus and How to Maximize Them in Your Life
Tudor Alexander
Dec 27, 2019

Focus is everything in life. From love to business, if you can't focus then your results will show it. But how do you focus? How does focus even work to begin with? In this episode I share the only 3 ways you can use your attention, and how to benefit from each, as well as recognize which one is your "go to" way.

