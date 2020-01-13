172: Building a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 12: Fasting

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we conclude the series with the 12th and final habit, Fasting.

Fasting has been a huge part of my life and discovery of not only Gratitude, but health and wellness. In what way can restriction be the path to freedom for you body and mind?