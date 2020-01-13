The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander

The Dance of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
The Dance Of Life Podcast with Tudor Alexander
172: Building a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 12: Fasting
0:00
-21:02

172: Building a Daily Gratitude Practice, Part 12: Fasting

Tudor Alexander's avatar
Tudor Alexander
Jan 13, 2020

What are the most effective, simple habits that you can incorporate on a daily basis to create more mindfulness, appreciation and peace of mind?

Tune in to this special, 12-Part series on the top habits for building a Daily Gratitude Practice where I break down each one from my recent book, "The Gratitude Map" along with specific suggestions on how to incorporate them into your life.

In today's episode, we conclude the series with the 12th and final habit, Fasting.

Fasting has been a huge part of my life and discovery of not only Gratitude, but health and wellness. In what way can restriction be the path to freedom for you body and mind?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tudor Alexander, Dance of Life LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture